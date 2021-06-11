Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $33,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.32.

NYSE:UNP opened at $219.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $161.41 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

