United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $7.30 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $8.40.

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.30.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Shares of UMC opened at $9.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.36. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Microelectronics will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 70,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 99,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 15.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 107,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.