Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Urban Edge Properties worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 18,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 178,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 27,422 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $13.50 to $17.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.31.

UE stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

