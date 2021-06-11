Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Insider Margaret Hayne Sells 53,390 Shares

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

URBN stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,811.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.33.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.87%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.