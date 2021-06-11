Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 3,652 shares.The stock last traded at $15.90 and had previously closed at $15.65.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $640.60 million, a P/E ratio of 75.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 6.25%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) by 452.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

