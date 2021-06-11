UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $9.25, but opened at $9.65. UWM Holdings Co. Class shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 215,774 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Robert Verdun acquired 25,000 shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UWMC shares. Barclays started coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus began coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. UWM Holdings Co. Class has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08.

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. Class will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UWMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Co. Class Company Profile (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

