Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VVV shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,083,000 after purchasing an additional 350,109 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Valvoline by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,187 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,369,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 222.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,881,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,335,000 after buying an additional 4,059,678 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 785.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,416,000 after buying an additional 5,152,377 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VVV traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,916. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

