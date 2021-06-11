Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Purchased by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $12,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Shares of MGV stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.32. The company had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,342. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $102.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

