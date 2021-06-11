Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,623 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,644,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,351,000 after acquiring an additional 58,354 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 136,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,877,000 after acquiring an additional 33,829 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.40. 3,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,280. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.29.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

