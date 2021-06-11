Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by South State CORP.

South State CORP. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,863,000 after buying an additional 761,009 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,949,000 after buying an additional 642,825 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,162,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,511,000 after buying an additional 168,458 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,576,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,217,000 after buying an additional 92,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,410,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,556,000 after buying an additional 162,731 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.86. 675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,624. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.98. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $101.45 and a one year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

