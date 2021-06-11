Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 153.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,082 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $389.41 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $272.77 and a 52 week high of $390.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.08.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

