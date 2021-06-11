Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,713,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,081,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $389.11. 161,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,017,308. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $382.08. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $272.77 and a one year high of $390.36.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

