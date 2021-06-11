Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vantage Towers has an average rating of “Buy”.

VTWRF stock opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. Vantage Towers has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95.

Vantage Towers AG operates as a tower infrastructure company in Europe. The company engages in the building, operation, and leasing of tower infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

