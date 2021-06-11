Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CFO Sells $27,027.50 in Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CFO Andrew Hamer sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $27,027.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,038.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andrew Hamer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Andrew Hamer sold 2,359 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $23,590.00.

Shares of VLDR stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $11.07. 3,261,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,785,223. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.94.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLDR shares. Craig Hallum lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Velodyne Lidar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.