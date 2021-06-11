Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $77 million-94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.76 million.

VLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Velodyne Lidar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lowered Velodyne Lidar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.22.

VLDR stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.11. 20,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,798,289. Velodyne Lidar has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $2,497,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,520,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,610,034.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $4,340,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,993,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,465,502 shares of company stock valued at $55,301,150. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

