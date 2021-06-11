Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $67.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $53.00. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $57.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Ventas has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $58.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,716. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Ventas by 474.7% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

