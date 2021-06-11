Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will announce $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.30. Verizon Communications reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,893,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after buying an additional 6,619,930 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after buying an additional 12,108,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,034,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,887,473,000 after buying an additional 2,373,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,547,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,474,165,000 after buying an additional 131,971 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,810,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,431,297,000 after buying an additional 2,661,769 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

