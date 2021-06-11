Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) CEO Sells $350,000.00 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,236 shares in the company, valued at $9,646,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Oleg Khaykin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Oleg Khaykin sold 2,010 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $35,175.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Oleg Khaykin sold 7,694 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $134,875.82.

On Friday, May 28th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Oleg Khaykin sold 10,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $168,200.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $337,200.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $332,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $330,200.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $330,800.00.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.70. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

