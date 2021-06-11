Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Sells $93,010.00 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $93,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Andrew D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $88,910.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $91.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 117.91 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.81. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $63.68 and a 52-week high of $104.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,233,000 after buying an additional 90,837 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 958,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,405,000 after buying an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1,364.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 651,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,418,000 after buying an additional 607,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after buying an additional 25,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after buying an additional 131,645 shares during the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BWS Financial increased their price target on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

