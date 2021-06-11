Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vicor by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vicor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Vicor by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vicor by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 131,645 shares in the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BWS Financial increased their price target on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

In other news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total value of $82,057.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,275.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $85,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,885 shares of company stock valued at $349,907 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

VICR stock opened at $91.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 117.91 and a beta of 0.67. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $63.68 and a 52-week high of $104.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

