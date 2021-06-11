Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $237,000 Position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. SciPlay Co. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.39.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). SciPlay had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SciPlay Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

SciPlay Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

