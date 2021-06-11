Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 291.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 70,818 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

CLAR opened at $25.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.97 and a beta of 0.85. Clarus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

In other Clarus news, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $1,496,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,308,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $1,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,591,598.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,763. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

