Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 815 Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,084 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Covanta were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Covanta in the fourth quarter worth about $93,980,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Covanta by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,332,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,407,000 after buying an additional 492,283 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Covanta by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,686,000 after buying an additional 342,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Covanta by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 793,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after buying an additional 323,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Covanta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,591,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVA stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 437.11 and a beta of 1.38. Covanta Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.57.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s payout ratio is currently -152.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVA. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

