VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on June 14th

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.164 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NASDAQ CIZ traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.88. 3,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,274. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $34.99.

