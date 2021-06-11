VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.107 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.