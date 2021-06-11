VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of QQQN stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.12. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $35.84.

