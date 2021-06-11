VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of CFO opened at $71.11 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $72.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.31.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.