VIG (VIG) Trading Down 13.2% Over Last Week

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One VIG coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VIG has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. VIG has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $110.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000119 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,372.95 or 0.14891250 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000845 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,433,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars.

