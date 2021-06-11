Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Village Farms International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 46,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

VFF stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $857.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 528.26 and a beta of 3.65. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $47.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.96 million. Village Farms International had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 1.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.61.

Village Farms International Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

