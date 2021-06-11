Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Short Interest Update

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the May 13th total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,873,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:VPER remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 25,825,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,708,141. Viper Networks has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02.
Viper Networks Company Profile
