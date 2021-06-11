Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Short Interest Update

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the May 13th total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,873,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VPER remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 25,825,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,708,141. Viper Networks has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02.

Get Viper Networks alerts:

Viper Networks Company Profile

Viper Networks, Inc manufactures and distributes LED lighting products It offers LED street lights, and parking lot and indoor lighting products, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Troy, Michigan.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Viper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.