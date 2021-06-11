Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $285.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Visa from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $254.46.

NYSE V opened at $233.95 on Tuesday. Visa has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $455.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

