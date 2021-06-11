Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Gap Down to $14.61

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.61, but opened at $14.16. Vivint Smart Home shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

VVNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $343.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 3.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

