Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Receives €254.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €254.67 ($299.61).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VOW3 shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of VOW3 traded down €0.95 ($1.12) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €230.05 ($270.65). The stock had a trading volume of 874,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €226.33. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.32.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

