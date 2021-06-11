Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €245.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €254.00 ($298.82).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €230.05 ($270.65) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.36. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €226.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

