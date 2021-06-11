Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Independent Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vonovia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €64.11 ($75.42).

Shares of VNA stock opened at €53.96 ($63.48) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €53.97. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 52 week high of €62.74 ($73.81). The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion and a PE ratio of 9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

