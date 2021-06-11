Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 2,000 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 81,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,018.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PEJ stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52-week low of $27.95 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.54.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

