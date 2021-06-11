Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 165.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 7.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 207.32% and a negative return on equity of 51.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TLRY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

