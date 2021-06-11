Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 75 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,396 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,326.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,819 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB opened at $566.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $199.70 and a twelve month high of $608.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $555.29.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.60.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

