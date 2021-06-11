W Howard Keenan, Jr. Sells 128,751 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 128,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $2,647,120.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MNRL stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 2.37.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 million. On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 673.68%.

A number of research firms have commented on MNRL. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

