Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of W. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Wayfair by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total value of $49,359.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,696.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total value of $1,958,802.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,920,765.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,015 shares of company stock worth $6,912,271. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.52.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $328.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.34 and a beta of 3.14. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.45 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.37.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

