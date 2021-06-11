Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 74,386 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,386 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $19,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $64,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPTS stock remained flat at $$30.69 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 680 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,589. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $30.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.