Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Anthem by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,267,000 after purchasing an additional 47,793 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 308,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,404,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,560 shares of company stock valued at $40,153,633. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upped their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.89.

Anthem stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $384.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,317. The company has a market capitalization of $94.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $383.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

