Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,920,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371,902 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $75,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,533,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,479,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 244,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after buying an additional 112,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $104,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPMB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.87. 375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,781. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.94. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $26.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.