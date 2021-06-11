Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $117.51 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,248,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 2.1% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $117,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after acquiring an additional 736,201 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 371.8% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 42,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $104.67. The company had a trading volume of 80,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545,622. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $105.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.