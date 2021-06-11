Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $340.41 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,883,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654,320 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 6.2% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $340,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,728 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,008,000 after buying an additional 1,178,911 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,898 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,651,000 after buying an additional 3,179,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $193,244,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.59. 47,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,621. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.39. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $40.74.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

