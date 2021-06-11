Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,351,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,725,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,551,000 after acquiring an additional 89,230 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,965,000 after acquiring an additional 77,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 129,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,645,000 after acquiring an additional 60,412 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,877. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $277.87. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.69 and a twelve month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

