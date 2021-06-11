Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 605 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $352.83. 789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,151. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $254.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $350.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

