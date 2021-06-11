Wealthsimple US Ltd. Has $387,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Wealthsimple US Ltd. lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Wealthsimple US Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wealthsimple US Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $94,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $102.74. 771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,619. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.74. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $71.06 and a 52 week high of $102.86.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

