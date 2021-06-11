Weil Company Inc. Makes New $208,000 Investment in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KSU. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.07.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $294.25 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $140.01 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.36.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

