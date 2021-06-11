Weil Company Inc. Sells 880 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Weil Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Visa by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 68,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,520,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $4,768,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 41,373 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 44,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V opened at $234.50 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.07. The company has a market cap of $456.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

